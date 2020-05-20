Former Trump Fixer Michael Cohen to Be Freed From Prison This Week Over COVID Concerns: WSJ

Read it at Wall Street Journal
Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, is set to be released from prison early and will spend the rest of his three-year sentence in home confinement, according to The Wall Street Journal. A source cited by the Journal said he is expected to be freed this Thursday. The former Trump fixer has been serving out a sentence at a prison in Otisville, New York, for his role in hush-money payments to women who alleged they’d had affairs with Trump. After famously turning on Trump during his testimony to House Democrats last year, Cohen has reportedly spent his time behind bars writing a “tell-all” book about his time working for the president.