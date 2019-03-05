CHEAT SHEET
Former Trump White House Lawyer Ty Cobb Calls Mueller an ‘American Hero’
Ty Cobb, the veteran Washington attorney who joined the White House legal team six months into Donald Trump’s presidency, has said Robert Mueller is “an American hero” and shot down allegations the Russia inquiry is a politically motivated hoax. Cobb, who retired last May after 10 months in the job, told ABC News: “I don’t feel the investigation is a witch hunt.” Cobb said, “[Mueller] has a backbone of steel. He walked into a firefight in Vietnam to pull out one of his injured colleagues and was appropriately honored for that. I’ve known him for 30 years as a prosecutor and a friend. And I think the world of Bob Mueller. He is a very deliberate guy. But he’s also a class act. And a very justice-oriented person.” Cobb, who said he believes the report will spare the president from any serious political harm, added that he believes congressional investigations into Trump will drag on indefinitely, saying: “It’s never going to be over… this is going to go through 2020. And if the president is re-elected, it’ll go beyond that.”