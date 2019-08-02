CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
CAUGHT
Ex-U.S. Military Interpreter From Afghanistan Charged in Human-Smuggling Conspiracy: DOJ
Read it at Department of Justice
An Afghanistan national who formerly served as an interpreter with the U.S. military has been charged for his alleged role in conspiring to smuggle undocumented people into the U.S. from Afghanistan. Mujeeb Rahman Saify was charged in the District of New Jersey after he allegedly conspired with members of a smuggling network in Afghanistan and Pakistan from July 2016 through January 2017 to bring two Afghanistan nationals to the U.S., according to a Department of Justice press release. The indictment reportedly says Saify helped make arrangements for the smuggling and received payment for his services. Saify became a lawful resident of the U.S. in 2009 after working as an interpreter and has since been living in New York and New Jersey.