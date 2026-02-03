A Delta flight bound for Israel was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after a medical emergency on board, according to an air traffic control recording. Delta Air Lines flight DL234 departed from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon and was due to arrive in Tel Aviv ten hours later. But six hours into the journey, the plane was forced to divert to Dublin after one of the 176 people on board experienced a “serious medical emergency”, according to AirLive. According to the outlet, the plane made a “heavyweight landing,” meaning it landed while still carrying more weight than usual because it had just taken off and was loaded with fuel for a long-haul flight. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the same aircraft later took off again from Dublin roughly two hours later. Emergency medical crews were on standby when the plane landed and transported the affected passenger to a nearby hospital. The individual’s condition has not been publicly disclosed. The Daily Beast has contacted Delta for comment.
Former ‘View’ Host’s Talk Show Shelved After Four Seasons
Comedian Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, Sherri, has been canceled after four seasons, Variety reported on Tuesday. Shepherd, 58, launched her solo talk show in fall 2022 after serving as a co-host on The View for almost a decade, during which she won a daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Sherri filled in the time slot on Fox stations originally occupied by The Wendy Williams Show, also produced by the television syndication company Debmar-Mercury, after it ended in June 2022. The show’s fourth season will continue production as planned, but its final episodes will air in fall 2026. “This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production—which has found strong creative momentum this season—or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a joint statement. The news of Sherri‘s ending comes one day after The Kelly Clarkson Show announced it will also wrap at the end of 2026.
Two tourists are lucky to be alive after a camera captured them getting caught by a huge wave in the Canary Islands. The pair were spotted standing on the precipice of a 66-foot cliff in Faro de Sardina del Norte, in Gran Canaria, The Daily Mail reports. The newspaper says that according to local outlets, they ignored warning signs and navigated past protective fencing. One can be seen standing perilously close to the edge as the other sits on a rock behind, seemingly taking a photograph as the gathering tumult finally swells to a crescendo before slamming into the rock face and sending a tower of water high above them. The dramatic scene shows the water coming down on top of the pair as people standing further back can be heard shouting in fear. Canarias 1500 Km de Costa, the association for the prevention of accidents in the region’s aquatic environments, said, “Once again, lives are put at risk by ignoring safety barriers at one of the most dangerous points on our coastline.”
Chuck Negron, the founding member of the rock group Three Dog Night, has died at the age of 83. The powerful vocalist behind some of the group’s biggest hits in the 1960s and 70s, including “Joy to the World,” “One,” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” died after suffering complications from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), his publicist Zach Farnum confirmed via the Associated Press. Negron’s rock-and-roll lifestyle was marked by a lifetime of drug and alcohol abuse, which ultimately led to him being kicked out of the group in 1985, just four years after Three Dog Night reformed. Negron eventually achieved sobriety in the 1990s, going on to release seven solo albums between 1995 and 2017. He also chronicled the highs and lows of his life in his 1999 memoir, Three Dog Nightmare. Negron formed Three Dog Night with Danny Hutton and Cory Wells in 1967, and the band achieved its first million-selling single, “One,” just two years later. Negron and Hutton later had a falling-out and did not speak for decades before reconciling last year. Despite suffering from COPD, Negron continued touring into his later years before being forced to stop amid the COVID pandemic.
Two hundred passengers have fallen ill after a suspected gastroenteritis outbreak on a cruise ship. The Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral was sailing to the Norwegian Fjords on a 10-night cruise when the passengers came down with “symptoms of gastroenteritis,” a passenger told The Shetland Times. Gastroenteritis is an “intestinal infection that includes signs and symptoms such as watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever,” according to the Mayo Clinic. A traveler onboard told the Press and Journal that while crew members were doing everything possible to manage the outbreak, conditions on the ship quickly deteriorated. She described the atmosphere as uncomfortable. Health services director Kate Bunya said the Balmoral would return to Southampton, England, to undergo a thorough cleaning of both the ship and the terminal. She emphasized that protecting passengers and crew remains the company’s top priority and said strict hygiene and safety protocols are in place.
Kelly Clarkson is calling it quits on her TV talk show to spend more time with her children. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been running since 2019, picking up eight Daytime Emmy awards, but Clarkson announced on X that it was “not an easy decision—but this season will be my last.” She added, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.” The Stronger singer’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died in August last year. “This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on the Voice from time to time…” The 43-year-old mother of two, who rose to fame after winning the first season on American Idol in 2002, thanked fans for “allowing our show to be part of your lives.”
William ‘Billy Bass’ Nelson, the original bassist for the funk rock band Funkadelic and a key figure in 1970s funk, has died at 75. Nelson got his start as a teenager working in singer George Clinton’s barbershop before joining Clinton’s doo‑wop group, the Parliaments, in a backing band he eventually named Funkadelic—later evolving into the legendary Parliament‑Funkadelic collective. Nelson’s death was first reported on a Facebook page linked to George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, which confirmed he died on Saturday. “Rest in eternal peace and Funk,” read the Facebook post. No cause of death has been disclosed, though the bassist had reportedly been in hospice care. Clinton’s page had previously posted a mistaken announcement of his death on January 26, which was later deleted. Nelson played on three of the group’s albums—Funkadelic, Free Your Mind… and Your Ass Will Follow, and Maggot Brain—before leaving in 1971 over financial disagreements. He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, along with fifteen other members of the collective. “We took the rhythm and blues and the funk that was already there, and we took it to another level,” Nelson said in the 2016 documentary Tear the Roof Off: The Untold Story of Parliament-Funkadelic.
Today show host Savannah Guthrie is set to miss what would have been her fourth time hosting the Olympic Opening Ceremonies, as her mother, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing. Her family reported the 84year-old’s disappearance on Sunday morning. She has not been seen since Saturday night. Guthrie, 54, was set to co-host an Olympic edition of the Today show and planned to travel to Italy for her opening ceremony duties this Friday. An NBC source told Page Six, “There is no way Savannah will be there.” Although Savannah was excited to host, saying, “It’s such an honor to celebrate the world’s best athletes and introduce the magic and wonder of the Winter Games and northern Italy to viewers at home,” her mother’s safety now takes priority. In a statement read by her Today show cohosts on Monday, Guthrie wrote, “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.” The disappearance has been officially declared a crime, with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stating that Nancy Guthrie “did not leave on her own.” The Daily Beast has reached out to NBC for comment.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of February, you can elevate your sleeping experience for less. Save $75 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds through Feb. 16 during the brand’s Valentine’s Day sale. Dreams really do come true.
Actor Gerardo Taracena has died from an unknown cause at 55. The Mexican star was most famous in America for his roles in the Narcos spin-off Narcos: Mexico, where he played drug smuggler Pablo Acosta during the show’s three-season run. He was also known for his movie role in the 2006 film Apocalypto. Taracena was a staple of Mexican cinema, receiving nominations for three Ariel Awards, which are awarded to the best Mexican films. The Mexican Academy of Film Art and Sciences, which announced his death via Instagram on Sunday, said he was a “fundamental actor in Mexican cinema, whose presence on screen left an intense, honest, and profoundly human mark.” Taracena was set to continue his prolific career in TV and movies prior to his death. The New York Post reported that he had four projects in the works, two in post-production and two in pre-production, as indicated on his IMDb page.
Tourists will now have to think twice before throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain in Rome, as a €2 ($2.40) fee has been introduced for those who want to walk down the steps to get close to the fountain’s basin. The charge to visit one of the most famous landmarks in Italy’s capital went into effect on Monday and will apply from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, in a bid to reduce overtourism. The landmark, featured in many films—including one of the most iconic scenes in Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, in which the characters walk into the fountain—remains free to visit for Rome residents, people with disabilities and their companions, and children under six. Symbolically, visitors are supposed to throw three coins into the fountain: one to return to Rome, one to fall in love, and one to get married. According to authorities, more than 10 million people visited the fountain in 2025. “There are less people in here, so I think that’s good,” Argentine tourist Valentina De Vicentis, who paid the new fee, told Reuters.