Former Virginia Cops-Turned-Capitol Rioters Reject Plea Deals
CHOICE MOVE
Two former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officers charged for the U.S. Capitol riot have rejected plea offers, Reuters reported Tuesday. Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker were charged with disrupting the 2020 election certification and disorderly conduct, among other charges, and had spoken to prosecutors over potential pleas. But Bernard Clarke, Fracker’s lawyer, said at a status hearing Tuesday that his client couldn’t consider the deal because it’s tied to Robertson, and Robertson “doesn’t have any interest in a plea offer.” Prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said she would be open to separating the two cases and continuing negotiations.
Robertson was ordered to remain in jail last month after prosecutors claimed he violated his bail arrangement by amassing a large arsenal of weapons after the Jan. 6 riot. Fracker has been out on personal recognizance.