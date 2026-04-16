Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Kills Wife in Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax has killed his wife and himself in a murder-suicide, police say.

Fairfax County Police said they were called to an address on the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive in Annandale on Wednesday night, where the bodies of a man and a woman were found.

In a press conference, police said that preliminary investigations suggest that Fairfax shot his wife, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax, before turning the gun on himself.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.