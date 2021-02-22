Former Vogue Editor André Leon Talley Faces Eviction From Mansion He Claims to Own
TALLEY-HO!
He was Vogue’s creative director, but things aren’t looking too glamorous for André Leon Talley right now. The fashion icon says he’s facing eviction from his $1 million mansion in the New York suburb of White Plains—but court documents obtained by the New York Post suggest that the home is owned by former Manolo Blahnik CEO Geoge Malkemus, contrary to Talley’s claims. According to the Post, Malkemus sued Talley in November, alleging he was over $500,000 behind in rent and seeking his eviction. Talley responded by suing Malkemus in January, alleging the home was in fact in his ownership. “The complaint only tells his [Talley’s] side of the story,” Malkemus’ attorney, Edward David, told the Post. “Talley is over $300,000 behind in rent. He is desperate to stay and they concocted their ‘story.’”