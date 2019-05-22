Former Vogue Staffer Gets Probation for Stealing Thousands of Dollars From Top Editor

A former Vogue staffer was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from legendary editor Grace Coddington. Yvonne Bannigan pleaded guilty to racking up $32,209 in unauthorized charges on the former Vogue creative director’s credit card. Bannigan worked as Coddington’s personal assistant from 2016 to 2018. Coddington, 78, is now the magazine’s editor-at-large. Bannigan was initially accused of stealing more than $60,000 and charged with five counts of grand larceny. Attorneys for the former assistant were able to reach a plea agreement in February if Bannigan pleaded guilty to a single felony count of grand larceny. She has since completed 15 days of community service as part of the plea deal, and the other charges have been dropped. Bannigan, who is an Irish national, briefly worked at Vogue before becoming a personal assistant to Coddington in 2016—the same year the two appeared alongside each other in a Teen Vogue spread.