Karoline Leavitt Admits Trump ‘Curses a Lot, Actually’

President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary has dished on his love of profanity in a tell-all interview with one of his favorite TV hosts.

Karoline Leavitt, 29, dived into the topic during a Tuesday sit-down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, 64, about her stint as the 80-year-old president’s spokesperson before stepping down last month to spend more time with her family.

The pair were discussing how tense Trump’s phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have occasionally gotten over the past year and a half before Hannity put it to Leavitt directly: “Does he curse?”

Trump's love of a good curse word is well-known. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She was just as blunt with her response. “Yeah, he does,” she said. “He curses a lot, actually. Well, not particularly on those calls. Just, in general.”

Leavitt’s confession confirms what the public has largely only glimpsed during the president’s more unguarded moments. Trump has repeatedly let profanity fly throughout both of his terms, including from the White House itself.

Leavitt also lifted the lid on how Trump insulted former British PM Keir Starmer to his face. Frank Augstein/via REUTERS

He told reporters in June 2025 that Israel and Iran had been fighting so long that they “don’t know what the f--k they’re doing” as he raged at both countries for threatening a fragile and hard-won ceasefire. Trump defended the outburst the next day, telling reporters that sometimes, “you have to use strong language” to get your way.

He’s hardly saved it for matters of war and peace. On the 2024 campaign trail, he dismissed an immigration order signed by Joe Biden as “bulls--t” during a Las Vegas rally. The crowd promptly chanted the word back at him.

Foul language isn’t necessarily a prerequisite for the president throwing around insults. He’s kept things relatively clean while referring to political enemies like GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as “stupid,” “nutjobs,” “disasters,” “losers,” and “low-IQ individuals.”

Leavitt told Hannity that Trump speaks much the same way behind closed doors. She recalled a lunch with then-British Prime Minister Keir Starmer where Trump tore into their host over U.K. immigration policy.

“‘Your policies here are so stupid’,” she remembers Trump telling the former PM. “‘I know your country. I know your people. They hate what you’re doing, and you need to…’ And Starmer’s just sitting there like…”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.