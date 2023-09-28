Former WWE Star Manu Hospitalized With ‘Complex Cardiac Issue’
GET WELL SOON
Former WWE star Manu, whose real name is Afa Anoa’i Jr., is “fighting for his life” in the hospital with a serious heart issue. A GoFundMe has been set up to aid his family in raising $100,000 to cover medical bills. The organizer of the fundraiser page, Mike Kleckner, wrote, “Afa was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, September 23rd finding out that he has a severe and unexpected complex cardiac issue.” He later added, “His heart ejection fraction is only working at 35% and his heart is filling with fluid by the hours.” As of Thursday afternoon, $7,200 has been donated. Manu, 38, represented the Samoan Anoa’i dynasty before WWE stars Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa emerged. He left the WWE in 2009, but he shared earlier this year that the company contacted him.