Former WWE Star Marty Jannetty Under Investigation After Claiming He ‘Made a Man Disappear’ in Facebook Post

Police in Georgia have launched an investigation after 1980s WWE star Marty Jannetty wrote a Facebook post in which he appears to confess to murdering a man when he was 13. Jannetty described an incident in which he tried to buy marijuana from a co-worker at the bowling alley he worked at and claimed the man dragged him behind the building. “That was the very first time I made a man disappear... they never found him... they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochee River,” Jannetty wrote in the Facebook post. The Columbus Police Department said they are looking into the matter. “The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post,” a spokesman for the department said.