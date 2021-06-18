Fort Bliss Soldier Found Guilty in Sexual Assault of Multiple Women
A U.S. military soldier was found guilty Friday of the sexual assault of multiple women, including another soldier, KVIA reports. Christian Alvarado, a private first class at Fort Bliss, Texas, was convicted of multiple accounts of sexual assault, aggravated assault, and abusive sexual conduct toward several women. Asia Graham, another private first class, accused Alvarado of sexually assaulting her in her sleep in December 2019. Following her claims, multiple women came forward to report incidents between May and August of last year, leading to Alvarado's arrangement in January. During court proceedings Wednesday, Alvarado admitted to lying to investigators multiple times throughout their investigation and for keeping a logbook of his sexual partners, which included Graham's name. Graham was found dead on New Year’s Eve of a drug overdose, exactly a year after she reported the assault.