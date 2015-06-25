Fort Sumter Pulls Confederate Flag Merch

CHEAT SHEET
The National Park Service is pulling merchandise with the Confederate flag on it, including from the gift shop at Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina. “We strive to tell the complete story of America,” National Park Director Jonathan Jarvis said in a statement. “All sales items in parks are evaluated based on educational value and their connection to the park. Any stand-alone depictions of Confederate flags have no place in park stores.” Separately, Apple has pulled several Civil War-themed games from its App Store over their use of the Confederate flag, including Ultimate General: Gettysburg and Hunted Cow’s HexWar Games. Hunted Cow says Apple notified them that their games were being removed because they included images of the Confederate flag “used in offensive and mean-spirited ways.” Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke out against displays of the Confederate flag on Sunday, issuing a call to honor the lives of the Charleston shooting victims by “eradicating racism & removing the symbols and words that feed it.”