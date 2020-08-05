Forty-Eight Percent of Inmates at Arizona Prison Test Positive for COVID-19 in One Day
CRUEL AND UNUSUAL
Over 500 inmates at the Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson Whetstone Unit tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday—some 48 percent of the unit’s population of prisoners. AZ Central reported that 517 inmates tested positive and are now being housed together in an area away from other inmates. They are receiving medical care. Widespread testing was undertaken after inmates staged a peaceful walkout last week over their concerns about the virus. They reportedly told staff they wanted to remain on lockdown and have their lunches brought to them, rather than making them gather together. The infected inmates won’t be allowed return to the general population until they’re medically cleared, and all inmates are being provided with face coverings to help slow down the outbreak. The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed that six inmates had died of the virus across the state.