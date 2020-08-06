Fostering Diversity in the Beer & Spirits World

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by Garrett Oliver, the head brewer at the Brooklyn Brewery. He recently became the founding board chair of the new Michael Jackson Foundation for Brewing & Distilling, which is named for the late legendary beer and whiskey writer. They discuss with Oliver his organization’s scholarship and mentorship program for black, indigenous, and people of color, and how he hopes these grants will shape the next generation of distillers and brewers in America.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong