‘Foul Play’ Reportedly Suspected in Sudden Death of Vegas Performer Donny Davis
SUSPICIOUS?
Investigators suspect “foul play” maybe have had something to do with Donny Davis’ sudden death in Las Vegas on Tuesday, reports TMZ, citing a police report. The report says Davis bar-hopped across Vegas into the wee hours of the morning before retiring to his room at Resorts World with a few fellow revelers. Around 5 a.m., someone noticed Davis appeared unwell: He didn’t seem to be breathing and his hands were pale and freezing. Davis was rushed to a hospital and declared dead at 7 a.m. As reported by TMZ, police suspect his death may not have been an accident due to the number of people in the room who wouldn’t provide details about what happened. One man allegedly refused to speak with the police and requested a lawyer. Throughout his career in Vegas, Davis performed with stars like Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and Miley Cyrus.