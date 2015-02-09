Founder: Groupon Was a ‘Stupid’ Idea

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Seattle Times
The founder of Groupon now says it was a “stupid, boring idea that just happened to resonate.” Andrew Mason was kicked out of Groupon in 2013 after transforming an online company devoted to social services into the discount service site in 2008. Under his watch, Groupon was valued as high as $13 billion in 2011, but the company plummeted in value and its stock fell more than 80 percent below its IPO. Mason says he isn’t bitter about how things worked out with Groupon; he just doesn’t seem to care. “I Google it from time to time, but I have moved on,” he said.