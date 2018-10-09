Founder of Deciem Skincare Says the Company Is Shutting Down

The wildly popular skincare company Deciem closed some of its stores Tuesday after its founder announced the company would be shutting down and accused employees of engaging in “major criminal activity.” Cosmopolitan UK reportedly obtained an email sent by founder Brandon Truaxe that ordered all of the company’s U.K. stores, except one branch, to close immediately until February 2019. The magazine visited a branch in London on Tuesday and found that it was closed. On Monday evening, Truaxe posted a video to Deciem’s Instagram page, announcing the company will “shut down all operations until further notice, which will be about two months.” “Almost everyone at Deciem has been involved in a major criminal activity which includes financial crimes and much other,” he said. “You have no idea what a soldier I’ve been for more than thirteen years.” The video accompanied a rambling caption that mentioned beauty companies and major figures in Hollywood. “A revolution is coming. Every one of you who has been laughing at me will with certainty face criminal prosecution,” he wrote.
