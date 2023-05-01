Tim Bachman’s Son Reveals Legendary Rocker’s Iconic Last Words

The son of Bachman-Turner Overdrive founding member Tim Bachman has confirmed his father’s death at 71, while revealing the Canadian rock icon’s last words.

“My Dad passed this afternoon,” wrote Ryder Bachman on Facebook on April 28. “Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

Tim Bachman co-founded the band in the early 1970s alongside his brothers, Randy and Robbie Bachman, and Fred Turner. He was a member of the group for their first two albums in 1973 but left the group a year later, replaced by Blair Thornton in 1974.

Tim later rejoined the group in 1984.

The band inspired generations with their rock beats including 1973’s Takin’ Care Of Business, Let It Ride and 1974’s You Ain't Seen Nothin’ Yet, all of which remain iconic songs to this day.

The last words Tim said were, “I love you Paxton, Share the Music,” according to son Ryder, who had earlier shared on Facebook that he had received a call from his dad’s care unit Wednesday who “told me to hurry, come say goodbye to him and pay my last respects.”

According to Ryder, after an emergency surgery, doctors discovered cancer was “riddled all throughout his brain.”

“I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had. He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, ”I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…” and then passed back out,” Ryder said.

“It’s really hard watching your parent lay in bed helpless and sick and there’s nothing you can do to help them. Breaking my heart.”