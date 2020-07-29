Founding Roots Member Malik B. Dies at 47

CHEAT SHEET
Malik Abdul Basit has died, according to The Roots, the pioneering band he helped found under the performer name Malik B. He was 47. In a statement posted to Instagram, the band said, “It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, his loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time.” His cause of death was not released.