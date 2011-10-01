Four Clean Energy Projects Get Loans

Despite Republican objections, four clean technology projects got an additional $4.7 billion in loan guarantees hours before the program's funding expired. The $18-billion loan guarantee program has come under fire since the bankruptcy of Solyndra and accusations that the Department of Energy rushed the company's approval. But the DOE approved four more projects before the program's midnight expiration. The projects are a “solar ranch” in California, a rooftop solar-generation project, a thin-film solar-generation project, and one of the world's largest photovoltaic plants.