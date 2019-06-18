Four Hurt in Shooting During Toronto Raptors’ NBA Celebrations

It was supposed to be a day of celebration after the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Championship win—but it turned into a terrifying ordeal for some after four were injured in a shooting at the victory rally. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said more than a million people attended the victory rally and “the vast majority didn’t even know this happened.” But four people suffered “non-life threatening” injuries in the shooting near Nathan Phillips Square and videos posted on social media showed people fleeing from the scenes of the violence. Three people were arrested over two incidents connected to the shooting, cops said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wished those caught up in the shooting a “speedy recovery,” and added: “We will not let this act of violence take away from the spirit of today’s parade.”