Four Infants Burn to Death in Hospital Fire in India

Four of 40 newborns in a neonatal care unit in the Kamala Nehru Children’s Hospital in the Indian city of Bhopal have died after a fire broke out late Monday. The surviving 36 babies are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Authorities suspect a short circuit may have started the blaze. Parents have accused hospital staff of fleeing the scene rather than saving their children. An investigation into both the cause of the blaze and the conduct of the staff is underway. The fire is the latest hospital tragedy to strike in India. Each family will be awarded around $5,500 in damages. On Saturday, 11 COVID patients died after a fire ripped through a COVID ward in a hospital in Maharashra.