Four Inmates Escape from Okla. Jail

Read it at KFOR-TV
Four inmates are on the run after escaping from an Oklahoma jail, which officials had thought to be “escape proof” on Sunday morning. Dylan Ray Three Irons, 21, Prime Tounwin Brown, 23, Anthony James Mendonca, 24, and Triston Cheadle. 32, were set to be transferred to state prison for charges ranging from drugs to guns, but managed to get away by breaking a lock and slipping through a shower hatch that led to an unlocked door where they just walked right out. “They wasn’t armed when they left, but we don’t know what they got when they get out,” the local sheriff said. Reassuring.