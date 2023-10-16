Four Inmates—Including an Accused Murderer—Escape Georgia Jail
JAILBREAK
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia is calling on the public to assist in locating four inmates who escaped from the county jail at 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. The men exited the facility through a damaged window and then a hole cut in the surrounding fence, before fleeing the scene in a blue Dodge Challenger. According to WGXA News, the missing men include Joey Fournier, 52, who was imprisoned for murder, Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was detained by the U.S. Marshals, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was sentenced on firearm possession and drug trafficking charges. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Office have joined Bibb County in their search for the four inmates. All Bibb County schools have been placed on lockdown. The sheriff’s office stated, “Anyone with information in reference to the location of any of the inmates or the vehicle are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or you can call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.”