Four Killed in Egypt Protests

During protests organized by a group calling for a Muslim youth movement to “topple military rule in Egypt,” four people were killed on Friday, including an army general. The country's Interior Ministry also reported thwarting 10 planned bombings and and arrested 224 people nationwide. At least 28 others were wounded, including an officer shot in Alexandria and four officers injured by a bomb in Sharqiya. The demonstrations were part of the first attempt at a mass protest by the group the Salafist Front, which staged the protest on the same day that the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood would hold their demonstrations.