Four Killed in ‘Horrific’ Kentucky Shooting Spree

A gunman killed four people in a shooting spree in northeast Kentucky on Saturday before turning the gun on himself, authorities said. Police in Johnson County said officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting found two bodies in a rural home. A witness tipped them off to the suspect, Joseph Nickell, who was later found dead of apparent suicide along with two more victims. “This has been a horrific murder spree,” Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price said in a statement on Facebook. “There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen.” No details on a motive have been released.
