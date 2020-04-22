Four Men Held Indiana Woman Captive to Steal Her Stimulus Check: Cops

Read it at Fox59
Four men broke into a woman’s home in Indiana shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday and held her captive at gunpoint for hours in an attempt to steal her federal government stimulus check, according to police. Paul David Blankenship, Phillip David Guzman, Christopher William Jay Henderson, and Jacob Baughman were arrested on charges of burglary, attempt to commit armed robbery, and armed criminal confinement, among others, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported. The woman reportedly told Lake Station police that she was held captive by the men—all of whom she already knew—and later had the chance to escape when they left the home, planning to return.