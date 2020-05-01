Four People in Oregon Trailer, Including 2-Year-Old, Were Murdered Then Set on Fire: Cops

Read it at KEZI 9
Four people in Sweet Home, Oregon, were murdered before the killer set their bodies on fire in their trailer, KEZI 9 reports, citing local police. While investigating an explosion and a fire in a trailer park, police discovered four bodies inside a trailer with gunshot and knife wounds. The victims—63-year-old John Shobert, 41-year-old Tiffany Shobert, 15-year-old Johnathon Shobert, and 2-year-old Charlotte Shobert—all lived together in the burning trailer. Police found a gun, a “sharp, blunt force instrument,” and a torch lighter near the bodies.