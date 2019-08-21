CHEAT SHEET
Four Students Injured in Shooting at Back-to-School Block Party Near Atlanta University Center Library
A block party celebrating the start of classes near the Atlanta University Center library ended in tragedy when four female students were injured in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a shooter opened fire into the crowd of about 200 in front of the library on James P. Brawley Drive. Atlanta police Public Affairs Director Carlos Campos said in a statement Wednesday that “Initial investigation seems to indicate an argument broke out between two parties prior to the shooting.” “It appears the women were not the intended targets of the shooting,” he added.
The female students, all between the ages of 17 to 19, were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries ranging from graze wounds to gunshot wounds, according to reports by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atlanta police say two of the injured parties attend Spelman College, and two are students at Clark Atlanta University.