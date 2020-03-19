Fourth Member of New Jersey Family Dies of Coronavirus After Gathering

Read it at NJ.com
A fourth member of the New Jersey family that was hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus died on Thursday, NJ.com reports. Vincent Fusco died in a New Jersey hospital just one day after his mother perished in the same facility, according to cousin and lawyer for the family Roseann Paradiso Fodera. Fusco’s brother, Carmine Fusco, died on Wednesday in a Pennsylvania hospital and his sister, Rita-Fusco Jackson, died late last week. They are among six members of the same family that were hospitalized after attending a gathering together. Nineteen other members of the family, including spouses and children, have been tested and are under quarantine.