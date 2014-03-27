Fourth Person Dies From SXSW Crash

CHEAT SHEET
A fourth person has died following a car crash that injured nearly two dozen people at Austin’s South by Southwest festival earlier this month. Deandre Tatum, 18, passed away Thursday morning from the injuries sustained when 21-year-old Rashad Owens ran over the crowd of people he was standing in outside one of the festival’s events. Owens was attempting to flee police when he plowed through the bystanders, and is currently being held at the Travis County Jail on charges of capital murder. His bail is set at $3 million.