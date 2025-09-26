Fox Analyst Gives Anchor Brutal Reality Check on Comey Case

The indictments against FBI Director James Comey are doomed to fail, said conservative analyst Andrew McCarthy.

Comey’s indictments alleging he approved former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s leaks to the Wall Street Journal aren’t valid since he found out about them “after the fact,” McCarthy told Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo.

“Well, I don’t think there’s a case,” McCarthy, a Fox News legal analyst, explained on Friday. “What McCabe said was that he directed a leak to the Wall Street Journal and told Comey about it after the fact."

James Comey was indicted after Donald Trump called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to more aggressively investigate his political adversaries. Pool/Getty Images

Trump-loving anchor Bartiromo pushed back, questioning the “leaks in general” on Trump’s purported collusion with Russia.

“[T]hey never really had any evidence of it, but they leaked it to the press,” she said.

McCarthy responded that “Russiagate,” which he also denies, is “not what this case is about.”

“What this case is about is Comey is accused of lying,” he said. “McCabe said that he directed the leak, and he told Comey about it afterwards.”

President Donald Trump calls on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies on Truth Social. Truth Social

President Donald Trump publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to go after his political enemies, namedropping California Senator Adam Schiff, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Comey, in a Sept. 21 Truth Social post.

In the same post, Trump praised Lindsey Halligan, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who handed down the indictments five days later.

A Miss Colorado finalist and former Trump defense lawyer, Halligan indicted Comey Thursday based on his testimony from a Sept. 30, 2020, Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

In the 2020 hearing, Comey affirmed over Zoom to Texas Senator Ted Cruz a stance that he had given in 2017. He claimed he did not authorize leaks on the investigations into “Russiagate” or Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Comey took to Instagram on Thursday to respond to the allegations, while throwing shade at Trump.

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way,” Comey said. “We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either. Somebody that I love dearly recently said that fear is the tool of a tyrant, and she’s right.”

He continued, denying any wrongdoing and welcoming a trial to prove it.

“I’m innocent,” he said. “So let’s have a trial and keep the faith.”