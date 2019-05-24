‘Fox & Friends’ Admit Diamond & Silk Mocked Doctored Video of ‘Crazy Nancy’

Even Fox & Friends had to admit the doctored videos made to look like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurred her speech as if she was drunk were fake.

During a Friday segment on the president’s favorite morning show, vloggers and social-media personalities Diamond and Silk took a cue from Trump and attacked newly nicknamed “Crazy Nancy” for her supposed mental state, calling her a “non-functioning alcoholic” who “slurs her words.”

Just hours earlier, Trump had tweeted a misleadingly edited video in an attempt to prove his claims Thursday that Pelosi had “lost it.” (The House speaker, before that, had said she was concerned about Trump’s well-being and hoped that the president’s family would stage an “intervention.”)

Amid the political battle, Diamond and Silk—neé Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson—appeared to have seen the videos, as they claimed they now question Pelosi’s “mental capacity.”

“This woman is nearly 80 years old, one of the most powerful women in the world, yet she has control over whether we get the funding we need for our borders,” said Diamond. “They want to push these phony investigations and not legislate.”

Silk added, “She is the poster child for term limits. She is deteriorating like a snowflake.”

But shortly after their segment ended, Friends co-host Steve Doocy corrected the record and claimed he didn’t know what the pair were referencing at the time.

“I was unfamiliar with what they were talking about—I’m looking at a FoxNews.com story: ‘Manipulated videos of Nancy Pelosi edited to falsely depict her as drunk spread on social media.’ And according to a report from The Washington Post, experts believe the original video was slowed down to 75 percent from the original and that her pitch was manipulated in order to present her as under the influence,” Doocy said.

“Not a real video. It’s doctored,” he added.