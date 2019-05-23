Trump Rants About ‘Crazy’ Nancy Pelosi: ‘She’s Lost It’

President Trump—during a Thursday press conference at the White House that was intended to announce a new $16 billion bailout for farmers—attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her “crazy.” “Look, she’s a mess,” he said. Trump spent much of the press conference trying to convince reporters that he was, in fact, calm during a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer the day before, at one point trotting out Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, and others to testify to his “very, very calm” state of mind. Just hours earlier, Pelosi had asserted that Trump’s family should stage an “intervention for the good of the country.” The president responded by noting that Pelosi has “lost it” and that she is “by the way, a person who’s got some problems.”

Minutes later, Pelosi responded with a snarky tweet: “When the ‘extremely stable genius’ starts acting more presidential, I’ll be happy to work with him on infrastructure, trade and other issues.”