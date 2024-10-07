Fox & Friends’ Ainsley Earhardt fretted Monday that Kamala Harris sounded too good during her appearance on the podcast Call Her Daddy, which she feared could lead to women voting for the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Over the weekend she was on this podcast with [Call Her Daddy host] Alex Cooper and I was listening to that and, if you don’t know the issues, you really think ‘okay, she’s selling herself,’” Earhardt said during a segment on the Fox News morning chat show. “She’s talking about women’s rights and how Donald Trump has stacked the court with all these conservative justices and, if you’re a woman listening to that podcast, and you don’t know how progressive she is, you might vote for her.”

Harris used her appearance on the wildly popular podcast to bash Trump’s recent bizarre claim that he would be a “protector of women” and his running mate JD Vance’s comments about women without biological children.

She also zeroed in on Trump’s assertion that women won’t be “thinking about abortion” if he’s reelected.

“So he, who, when he was president, hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did just as he intended,” Harris told Cooper. “So this is the same guy that is now saying that?”

Some fans of the podcast criticized Cooper on social media, likening the episode to “propaganda” for the Democratic Party and noting the absence of conversation about the impact of Hurricane Helene.

Lucky for Earhardt and Fox & Friends, her guest during the segment, conveniently, was a millennial Republican strategist, Katie Frost, who was happy to bash Harris. She claimed Harris “changes her positions every single day” and accused Harris of catering to the podcast’s demographic—Harris has long been pro-choice and did not make any proclamations that diverged from her past positions on Call Her Daddy.

Frost added that “as a young woman myself it’s not working for me” and said Harris’ campaigning is “not working for a lot of my friends.”

Regardless of who one person’s friends are, the vice president has staked out commanding leads among young and women voters.

A recent poll by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics gave Harris a 31-point lead over the former president among young voters, and an Economist/YouGov survey released last week gave her a 10-point edge among women.