Media

Pete Hegseth’s Fox Friends Dismiss White Supremacy Allegations

THEY’D KNOW

“If he was a white supremacist, I think we’d know,” said Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Lily Mae Lazarus
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

"Fox and Friends" hosts: Will Cain, Joey Jones, Rachel Camos-Duffy
Fox News

Pete Hegseth’s co-hosts on Fox & Friends rallied around their colleague amid allegations that he is a white supremacist. Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Joey Jones all slammed backlash surrounding Hegseth following his nomination for Secretary of Defense by President-elect Donald Trump as “defamation” on Saturday.

The hosts' reaction was in response to comments made by Former NAACP Legal Defense Fund president Sherrilyn Ifill who told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that Hegseth is a “known to be a white supremacist, known to be an extremist,” on Thursday. Hayes pushed back on Ifill’s comment, claiming that Hegseth would “strenuously deny” any such allegation.

Ifill also referenced Hegseth’s controversial tattoos of a Jerusalem Cross and the words “deus vult” (Latin for “God wills it”). Rooted in the Crusades, some Christian nationalist and far-right groups have co-opted these historic symbols.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he was a white supremacist, I think we’d know and I hope that he has the time, which I’m sure he doesn’t because he’s preparing for his hearings and everything before the Senate, that woman deserves to be sued. That is defamation,” Campos-Duffy said after a clip of Ifill’s interaction with Hayes played.

Jones, however, aimed his rebuke at the “Democrat Party,” which he claimed “would have you believe that serving in the military is some sort of indicator that you are, you know, alt-right, far-right, that you hate the country because you hate the idea of DEI, which attacks the meritocracy of the military.”

Meanwhile, Cain hailed Hegseth as someone “I know best in my life who I would vouch for their character,” and launched a long-winded defense of his colleague.

“That ridiculous opinion is based upon what she accuses him of being against: DEI [diversity, equity, inclusion]. So merit is now racist is what she’s suggesting,” he continued. “And the fact that he has tattoos. Now, look, if he was ashamed or thought he statues is controversial, I would suggest to you he wouldn’t take his shirt off and swim with 100 Navy SEALs on live television every year.”

Crusader Tats, Adultery and Soap Ads: Pete Hegseth’s SecretsCLEANING UP
Sean Craig
Defence Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth hosts FOX News Channel's "Fox & Friends" All-American Summer Concert Series outside Fox News Channel Studios on May 31, 2019 in New York City.

Hegseth’s tattoos came under fire previously when it was revealed he was one of 12 National Guard members removed from President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration after being “deemed extremist” due to his body ink.

Concerns about Hegseth’s “religious” tattoos linking him to extremism, Craig said was “one man’s internet rabbit-hole theory.”

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Reporter

LilyMaeLazarus

lilymae.lazarus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsDem Rep. Says Tulsi Gabbard Is ‘Likely a Russian Asset’
Liam Archacki
mediaMat Gaetz ‘Pull Out’ Remark Derails MSNBC: ‘I Just Threw Up’
Katie Francis
mediaMeghan McCain Melts Down Over Matt Gaetz’s AG Nomination
Liam Archacki
mediaWhy Getting Trump Elected Could Be The Start of Fox News’ Worst Nightmare
Brian Lowry
politicsLindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG
David Gardner