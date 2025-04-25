‘Fox and Friends’ Horrified That Putin’s ‘Embarrassing’ Trump

President Donald Trump promised to end the conflict in Ukraine on day one of his presidency.

Almost 95 days later, peace remains elusive and even Fox News is admitting that the president is being “embarrassed” by his Russian counterpart.

“Vladimir Putin, I think to a degree, is embarrassing President Trump,” long-time Trump acolyte Brian Kilmeade said on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

Kilmeade was reacting to attacks on Kyiv that started on Wednesday and bled into Thursday. The aerial bombardment by Russian forces, the deadliest the Ukrainian capital has seen since July 2024, killed at least 12 people and injured 90 others.

In response, Trump broke with his recent playbook and criticized Putin on Truth Social. “Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!” he wrote on Thursday.

“If he’s going to embarrass the president, the president let him know yesterday, he blasted him,” Kilmeade added in his retort Friday.

Kilmeade suggested Putin, pictured speaking with Trump at the G20 summit in Germany in 2017, is taking Trump for a ride. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“It’s going to get worse, and there are sanctions queued up. He says it doesn’t help me and doesn’t improve the situation if I tell you what’s going to happen to Russia, but if they continue to undermine peace.”

“Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!” Trump signed off his Thursday post before warning later in the Oval Office that “things will happen” if Russian attacks continue.

On Wednesday, Trump blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for drawing a red line on recognizing Crimea as part of Russia in peace negotiations.

Zelensky said that he is ready to talk, but pushed back on Trump’s insistence on making land concessions to Russia as part of a peace deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at a joint press conference in South Africa on April 24 where he reiterated that he could not recognize Crimea as part of Russia. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“The fact that Ukraine is ready to sit down at a negotiating table after (a) full ceasefire with terrorists… is a big compromise,” he said during an official trip to South Africa which he cut short to return to Ukraine.

He said the strikes were aimed at “pressuring the U.S.”

Kilmeade has long maintained that Putin is not to be trusted, despite pushback from his colleagues at times.

In March he said that “Vladimir Putin is the bad guy,” before his co-host Lawrence Jones responded: “We don’t need to virtue signal every single day and say Putin is the bad guy.”