FOR THE LOVE OF GOD
‘Fox & Friends’ Host Begs Trump: Please Don’t Tweet During Impeachment Hearings
It’s a plea that will almost certainly land on deaf ears—but President Trump’s supporters at Fox & Friends have pleaded with him to stay off Twitter during this week’s public impeachment hearings. This week will see a marathon of public hearings from key witnesses, including U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade addressed Trump on the air Tuesday morning, saying that the best thing for him to do during the potentially pivotal hearings is to shut up. “The president should just ignore this whole thing,” he said. “Don’t tweet during it, don’t get outraged over it, it ticks you off ... There’s so much for him to do ... Let these guys like Doug Collins and Company fight it out and keep it on the straight and narrow, from the Republican perspective.” Kilmeade is likely to be disappointed—Trump said on Monday that he was “strongly” considering submitting his own written testimony to the impeachment inquiry.