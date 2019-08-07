CHEAT SHEET
NO HOST NECESSARY
This Year’s Emmys Will Be Hostless
The Emmy Awards will forgo having a host at this year’s ceremony for the first time since 2003, Deadline reports. Fox, which is carrying the ceremony this year, announced the news at the Television Critics Association’s press tour. “Our job is to assess as to how to elevate the program in the year that we have it,” Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said. “If you have a host and an opening, that’s 15 or 20 minutes you can’t have to salute the shows.” This year’s television season saw the end of several long-running series, including Game of Thrones, Veep, and The Big Bang Theory. The decision follows a year where the Oscars went host-less out of necessity, after Kevin Hart dropped out amid controversy over previous homophobic tweets. This year’s Emmy ceremony will be on Sept. 22.