Fox Asks Firm to Probe Bill O’Reilly Harassment Claim

The parent company that owns Fox News, 21st Century Fox, has asked a law firm to step in and investigate an accusation of sexual harassment against firebrand host Bill O’Reilly. Enlisting the firm—Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison—is the most recent response to an onslaught of claims against O’Reilly. Reports have emerged that the controversial television personality has settled with at least five women who complained of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment. “21st Century Fox investigates all complaints and we have asked the law firm Paul Weiss to continue assisting the company in these serious matters,” the company said in a statement Sunday. It is the same firm that conducted an internal investigation into former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes, which ultimately led to his dismissal from the helm of the company.
