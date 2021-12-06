Fox Business Host Subtweets Lara Logan With Brutal Mengele Post
ENOUGH
In a brutal thread, Fox Business anchor Liz Claman detailed Nazi Josef Mengele’s atrocities and said comparisons to him must stop. Claman’s history lesson came days after Fox Nation host Lara Logan shockingly suggested that pro-vaccine Dr. Anthony Fauci “represents” the diabolical doctor who performed sadistic experiments on Jews at Auschwitz. “Nazi Josef Mengele performed experiments on Jewish twins; personally killed 14 twins in one night by injecting their hearts w/chloroform,” Claman wrote. “Nazi Josef Mengele sewed two twins together, back to back, in a crude attempt to create conjoined twins.”
“Let’s stop w/ANY comparison to Mengele. Dayenu. That’s Hebrew for ENOUGH,” wrote Claman, who did not mention Logan by name. Referring to the graphic nature of her posts, she added, “I wish I didn’t have to write it. As a Jew I was raised to know what happened and to speak out against such vile evil, including anyone who tries to diminish it. Again, I’m sorry.”