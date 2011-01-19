Fox Cancels Joan Rivers After Palin Barb

Did Fox News aim its crosshairs at Joan Rivers? The comedienne’s appearance on Fox and Friends was canceled after Rivers partially blamed Sarah Palin for the Arizona shooting, and called the Alaska governor “stupid and a threat” in a comment to TMZ. Rivers took her fight against the cable network to Twitter: “Outcome: DON'T PISS OFF SARAH PALIN. She's apparently ‘very powerful,’ and is obviously still smarting from the end of her reality show.” In an interview with PopEater, the red-carpet host was asked what she’d do if Fox News asked her back on the show. She responded that the network can "go fuck themselves." Meanwhile, Fox News said the show was simply overbooked, and a producer should have rescheduled Rivers instead of canceling the appearance.
