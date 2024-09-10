Fox Ends Segment With Man’s Vulgar Message to Jesse Watters

For anyone eager to hear Jesse Watters be told to “eat s—t” on Fox News, Monday was their lucky day.

The comment wasn’t made face-to-face, but rather by a college-aged interviewee in New York’s Washington Square Park who had been approached by Johnny Belisario, a producer for Jesse Watters Primetime.

“That was good,” Watters laughed back in studio in response to the comment, which was included at the end of a back-to-school segment purportedly showing some New York University students. One of them said he had just had class with Barron Trump, a freshman there.

The student, who said he attends the NYU Stern School of Business, recounted the relevant portion of that day’s class.

“They asked us what the last movie we watched was,” he said, adding that Barron said he had last seen Blood Sport, the 1988 martial arts film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Donald Trump has been known to be a fan of the movie as well, even if that means skipping all the non-action sequences “to get this two-hour movie down to forty-five minutes,” according to a 1997 New Yorker profile.

The business school Barron Trump attends is led by interim dean J.P. Eggers, who in 2020 signed an open letter warning business leaders that his father “is unfit to lead and is a threat to the Republic.”