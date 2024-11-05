‘Fox & Friends’ Diner Segment Backfires When Trump Voter Gives Candid Prediction

A Republican Trump voter stunned Fox & Friends Tuesday morning when he told the conservative morning chat show that he believes Kamala Harris is going to win North Carolina in the presidential election.

The show sent the co-host of its weekend edition, Will Cain, out to a diner in Concord, North Carolina that was packed with MAGA diehards optimistic about the prospects of former president Donald Trump.

When Cain asked everyone present to raise their hand if they thought the Republican nominee was going to win their state, every single person extended an arm upward.

Except one. A Trump-loving man named George.

“I’m not gonna throw George under the bus here, but I’m kinda gonna throw George under the bus,” joked Cain, as he asked anyone who thought Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris was set to win to raise their hand.

George did, at which point Cain and several of the assembled Trump fans laughed out loud.

He was then asked to explain himself.

“I’ve been to the polls two or three times with my children who are first time voters—and they voted the correct way,” noted George, emphasizing his staunch Trump support. “And every time I was there I was outnumbered 20, 30 to one and in some cases it was worse than that.”

Cain noted that North Carolina Republicans are facing a significant obstacle in the form of their scandal plagued gubernatorial candidate, the self-proclaimed “Black Nazi” Mark Robinson.

According to North Carolina State Board of Elections data, over 4.2 million voters cast ballots in the early voting period this year, besting the previous record of 3.6 million cast in 2020.

However, a greater share of registered Republicans, 63.2 percent, cast early ballots than registered Democrats at 58.7 percent.

At the same time, nearly 1.5 million unaffiliated voters cast ballots, slightly more than Republicans or Democrats. Polls have generally shown the two major party candidates neck-and-neck within the margin of error in the state.

