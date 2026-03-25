‘Fox & Friends’ Host Rips RFK Jr.’s ‘Disgusting’ Habit

A Fox & Friends host was stunned by his co-host after they stood up for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s sense of style.

The Health and Human Services Secretary is known for wearing jeans at every opportunity, including when working out.

Lawrence Jones was baffled by Jimmy Failla’s defense of Kennedy’s unusual exercise attire, after the 72-year-old explained his justification for it on a podcast this week.

RFK Jr. does his exercise workout in jeans. screen grab

“I just had a busy schedule always, so I would go hiking with my dogs in the morning and then I would go straight to the gym in my jeans and, you know, it was just a convenience to work out,” Kennedy told the Bossticks podcast in a clip later played by Fox & Friends. “And then when I was campaigning, a couple of people took pictures of me in the gym wearing jeans and I don’t know. Then I just got in too deep.”

The clip drew a laugh from Jones on the final line, to which Failla replied, “I am actually OK with this.”

“What?! It’s disgusting,” Jones responded.

“I don’t like it in terms of gym etiquette, but I like it versus the alternative. If Kamala [Harris] won, your HHS secretary would be a guy wearing a dress to the gym.”

RFK Jr. is often spotted with his jeans on. RFK Jr./X

He continued, “I’m fine with a ripped HHS secretary in jeans. He can wear mop-pleated jeans like Mitt Romney. I don’t care. I just like that he’s in shape.”

Other panelists then cut in to offer their own takes, before Jones joked, “It’s so uncomfortable!”

“But God love you for being thrown by the jeans,” Failla responded. “This is a guy who once said, ‘I’m not worried about Covid, I did cocaine off a toilet seat. I think he’s got bigger issues than fashion.”

Calls mounted for Kennedy to resign after he claimed on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend in February, “I’m not scared of a germ,” in relation to Covid, before claiming to have taken cocaine in the lavatories.

His words prompted Brad Woodhouse, president of the prominent healthcare group Protect Our Care, to simply say in a statement, “Resign,” The Guardian reports.

The denim devotee has developed a reputation for non-mainstream health choices, including enjoying raw milk and continually arguing that vaccinations can increase rates of autism amongst children.