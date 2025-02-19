Politics

Fox & Friends Hosts Fall Out Over Musk’s Taxpayer Rebate

CHECK MATES?

Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones argue over a proposal to mail out $5,000 checks.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Signs New Order to Vastly Expand His Presidential Powers
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaAnti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsJFK’s Grandson Freaks Out After Trump Order Closes Kennedy Library
Kenneal Patterson