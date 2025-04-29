‘Fox & Friends’ Rolls North Korea-Style Montage of Trump ‘Having Fun’

Fox & Friends played a cringeworthy North Korea-style montage of President Donald Trump “having fun” as part of celebrations marking the first 100 days of his second term.

The segment, which aired Tuesday morning, was a response to the president’s comments in an Atlantic interview published Monday in which he boasted about having fun “running the world.”

“He has told us in interviews that these four years are going to be different than the last four. He said, ‘I was a new president then. Getting my feet wet.’ Now you tell when he is on stage he is having so much fun and dancing,” Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt gushed.

”He said in the first term, he was running the country and trying to survive because they were attacking his family and putting him through courts. The second time, he said, ‘I’m running the country and the world,’” she added, paraphrasing the Atlantic article, before playing the montage.

The Fox News chyron read: “Trump’s fun-filled first 100 days in White House.”

Notably missing from the supercut were Trump’s more headline-grabbing achievements, such as his recent tanking of the stock market or deportations to the Salvadoran mega-prison. Instead the montage resembled a song released by the North Korean government to praise dictator Kim Jong Un.

“Friendly Father” showed slow-motion clips of “regular” North Koreans saluting their great leader, with lines like “Let’s boast of Kim Jong Un, our friendly father!”

The first clip in the Fox News version showed Trump dancing on stage with a sword on his inauguration day, Jan. 20.

Three weeks into Trump 2.0 he became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl game. That moment was shown in the film, as was his lap of the Daytona 500 racetrack in Daytona, Florida, a week after the Super Bowl.

On March 4 he spoke before a joint session of Congress, to the tune of “USA! USA!” chants. That was, of course, in the clip.

As was footage from April 12, when he jetted to Florida on Air Force One—with Elon Musk and his grandkids in tow—to watch some UFC bouts.

“He’s busy!” remarked Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy as the montage finished.