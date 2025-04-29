The Simple Signs That Show Trump’s ‘Dam Is Breaking’

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

There are a few simple signs indicating that President Donald Trump’s “dam is breaking”: Protests, Polling, and Pushback.

That’s according to The New Abnormal guest host Jesse Cannon, who, when reflecting on Trump’s recent record-low polling during a discussion with co-host Danielle Moodie in the latest episode, argued that small wins like the lowest 100-day approval rating in 70 years are “super important” because they chip away at the “Achilles heel.”

“I think that the dam is breaking,” Cannon said. “The pushback and protests against all of this do have some wins. And I think if we keep doing the wins—we do weaken this.”

“I have a lot of skepticisms about how it’s gonna work,” he continued. “But I do think that harm reduction is important and I do think that weakening them, even if it just chips away at the skin of the Achilles heel, is super important.”

Later, Sarah Hinger, the deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Racial Justice Program joins the podcast to discuss the Trump administration’s attacks on DEI and how lawsuits are fighting back.

Plus! Bible scholar and Data Over Dogma podcast host Daniel McClellan stops by to talk about his new book, The Bible Says So: What We Get Right (and Wrong) About Scripture’s Most Controversial Issues.

