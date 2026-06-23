Adoptive Single Mom Fox Host Rants About Traditional Families

Laura Ingraham has trumpeted the importance of traditional family values—then paraded her own fatherless, racially mixed, adopted family.

“The NYT hates traditional families,” the Fox News host wrote on X on Sunday in response to a series of exchanges about Father’s Day articles published by the newspaper over the weekend.

And then, the next day she posted a clip featuring a wholesome family photo of her three children. What she failed to tell her followers was their very non-traditional background.

Ingraham blasted the NYT for its Father's Day coverage. Laura Ingraham/X

Ingraham is a 63-year-old single mother who has never been married. One of her three adopted children, Maria, 20, is from Guatemala. The other two, Michael, around 16 or 17, and Nikolai, around 15, are from Russia.

The video she shared featured her talking over the top about what appeared to have been an outing for her birthday, and how delighted she was to have spotted a moose when they were all in the countryside together.

Things first popped off after Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter turned right-wing conspiracy theorist, blasted the newspaper for publishing a guest essay by a trans father on Sunday.

Berenson shared screenshots criticizing the essay “for perfectly catching how the cultural elite view men and fatherhood,” attaching a plug for his own book, The Fatherhood Manifesto: A Defense of Fatherhood and 50 Practical Tips to be a Better, More Involved Dad.

“Cannot make this up, either,” he went on in a subsequent post. “NYT opinion has had four recent pieces about fatherhood and masculinity, with six authors: three women, a trans ‘man’, two childless men.”

Ingraham, who has never been married, is the proud adoptive mother of one Guatemalan and two Russian children. Laura Ingraham/X

“Not one father,” he added. “The cultural elite’s contempt for dads runs so deep we don’t even get to speak for ourselves.”

Conservative-leaning journalist Matt Taibbi was quick to jump on the bandwagon. “Recent themes include ‘My father’s death helped me self-actualize,’ ‘My father was an addict who failed me,’ and ‘The pair of caring for an abusive parent,’” he wrote of the newspaper’s output.

It was in response to Taibbi that Ingraham posted her broadside against the NYT. Users in the comments section swiftly pointed out the hypocrisy.

“Uh, Laura Ingraham, with ALL due & sincere respect to your own non-traditional family… You’re among the last ppl who should be bashing others for embracing different family types given your own,” one person wrote.

“Republicans love traditional families! That’s why they have so many!” another user added, sharing an image pointing out that two of Donald Trump’s three wives were not born in the United States, and branding each of his four children “anchor babies.”

It’s not the first time Ingraham has come under fire for preaching values she does not herself appear compelled to live by.

The Fox News host scolded Gen Z over NBC News polling in September that showed young people no longer rank marriage and children among their top measures of success.

Ingraham, apparently untroubled by the fact that she has never been married and adopted her three children in her forties, lamented that pattern.

“Isn’t social media great?” she remarked sarcastically. “Didn’t it teach people all the right lessons?”